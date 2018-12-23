Throughout all the districts of Grand Cayman, Christmas scenes and sparkling festive lights abound.

Again this year, two of the biggest displays are at the Crighton house on Shamrock Road and Maureen and Maxine Bodden’s home in South Church Street. On any given evening over the Christmas period, cars slow to a crawl as motorists take in the colorful sights, while others pull over and explore the gardens of these homes.

Cayman ablaze with festive lights 1 of 10

Both families open up their gates to allow members of the public to stroll along their garden paths and get a close-up view of the spectacular displays that run the gamut from traditional Cayman Christmas scenes to some impressive animatronic creatures.

Meanwhile, Cayman’s roundabouts are festooned with festive scenes, such as the brightly lit-up catboat and a trio of angels at the Island Heritage roundabout on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, and an eye-catching blue star display at the Cayman National roundabout.

Many roadfront and canalfront homes and condos around the island are ablaze with lights as well, adding to the festive cheer.

Hotels have also gone all out this year, with pastry chefs making increasingly creative gingerbread houses to delight guests and residents at lobbies along West Bay Road.