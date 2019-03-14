Around the island in 8 days

Teen athlete Charles-Antoine Sokohl ran around the island in eight days to raise more than $8,000 to help fund special education support for underprivileged children.

Mr. Sokohl, 18, covered just over 10 miles a day to complete a circuit of Grand Cayman, starting and finishing at Seven Mile Shops on West Bay Road.

The Cayman International School student admitted his legs were “spent” after completing the epic run on Sunday.

Rising at 5 a.m. every morning and beginning his daily runs at 6 a.m., Mr. Sokohl, completed the equivalent of more than three full marathons.

He said the last leg, from Rankin’s Jerk Centre in Bodden Town, past the airport and back to West Bay Road, had been the toughest.

“It was the longest leg and I just wanted to get it over with to be honest. I was at a mental low,” he said.

“When I reached Hurley’s and realized I was past halfway and felt in good shape, I started to feel better.

“I was just saying to myself ‘just keep running and don’t think about it too much,’ to just get into the rhythm of running.”

Mr. Sokohl’s brother Pierre-Louis ran some of the legs with him, before injury prevented him from taking part.

He said it had been an interesting way to see the whole island, step by step, and he was proud to have completed the full circuit.

“It was a good experience. It was challenging but rewarding,” he added.

Mr. Sokohl raised $8,500 for charity Acts of Random Kindness’ new Mentor-Educate-Reinforce academic intervention program.

The program funds intensive, one-on-one tutoring throughout the school year for children who lag behind in school because of their family circumstances.

“I chose them because they are one of the only educational programs for disenfranchised children,” said Mr. Sokohl.

Tara Nielsen, director of ARK, said the Sokohl brothers were a shining example to Cayman’s youth.

She said, “The funds they have raised will have a defining impact for the student they have funded, they can take full credit for personally enabling a local child to begin to experience success at school and discover their full potential. We are immensely proud of these young men and so grateful they chose to champion ARK’s MER initiative.”