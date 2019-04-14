Police are warning people to organise a designated driver or take a taxi home after they made seven arrests for drunk driving over the weekend of April 5-7.

Five of the arrests were made after drivers were stopped and breathalysed after leaving what police described as “large events” on the Saturday night.

Two of the drivers arrested had a blood alcohol content of over twice the legal limit.

Chief Inspector Everton Spence, who oversees the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit, said in a statement, “It is essential to make arrangements when attending events where you expect to be drinking. If you are unable to coordinate with others attending the event in order to arrange a designated driver, taxis are also available.

“Our anti-drunk driving enforcement efforts are ongoing and consistent. So every time you choose to drink without taking the simple step of making a plan for your transportation, you not only run the risk of causing a collision, but of losing your license for a year.”