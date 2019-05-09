EDITORIAL — In celebration of Cayman’s mums

Wanted: Nurse, counsellor, chauffeur, chef, tutor, advisor, coach for full-time position with variable hours. Mornings, nights, weekends and holidays a must. Preferred candidates will be multitaskers highly skilled in conflict resolution who thrive in a fast-changing and unpredictable environment. Warm personality and bottomless patience a plus.

Considering the job description, it is almost miraculous that anyone would apply, let alone rush to fill the position. That so many women do is something to celebrate: So please join us in wishing happy Mother’s Day to all of Cayman’s mums.

Inside today’s Compass readers will find several articles in honour of Mother’s Day, celebrated each year on the second Sunday in May. And although some of our islands’ mums may already have been recognised once this spring (Mother’s Day in the UK and Ireland falls on the fourth Sunday of Lent), we see no harm in offering them a second helping. Why be stingy with praise?

Mothers today may not make long walks over rocky terrain on long and mosquito-plagued thatch walks, or climb 30-foot trees to gather tops for making rope, as Carmen Conolly’s mother once did (see page 11), but they are similarly determined to do whatever they can to nurture and provide for their families – whether that means bleary-eyed overnight feedings, juggling hectic schedules or working far from home.

Though their circumstances may be vastly different, mums the world over share similar joys, trials and worries, as is clearly shown in the day-in-the-life snapshots six busy mums so graciously submitted to the Compass (see pages 12-13). Sometimes that means waking before dawn to study, driving toddlers to lessons and playtime or transforming fruit into a Pinterest-worthy birthday cake on her lunch break – and the endless repetitions and negotiations required to care for tiny bodies, kindle tiny spirits and fill tiny hearts with security and love.

Historians say celebrations of mothers and motherhood go back at least as far as the ancient Greeks and Romans. The Christian festival of Mothering Sunday dates back to the 16th Century. Its secular cousin became an official US holiday in 1914, although its ‘Mother’, Anna Jarvis, would later lament the commercialisation of what she intended as a domestic display of appreciation. Jarvis’s own mother had died years before the holiday gained popularity. She, herself, had no children. But she thought it important to honour the sacrifices mothers make for their children. So we do today. For all the long hours and little frustrations, most mums will say the perks of the job far outweigh the demands. That does not mean they wouldn’t welcome a nice card, some lovely flowers, or just a little break.

If there’s one thing the world’s mothers almost certainly have in common, it’s that they want their children to be happy and healthy, whatever their age and wherever they may be.

So if she isn’t here to remind you, we’ll do it for her:

Call your mum.