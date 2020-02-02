AUDIO: Relaxing after the earthquake

Getting back to centre with Manuella Izaacs of Bliss Yoga

Between a 7.7 earthquake, aftershocks and a tsunami scare, islanders may be feeling more anxious than normal. To help readers get back to centre, Compass journalists Kayla Young and Reshma Ragoonath speak with Bliss Yoga instructor Manuella Izaacs on ways to release tension and relax.

In part one, Izaacs shares tips on yoga, meditation and breathing. For part two, she hosts a ten-minute guided meditation to help listeners with grounding.

Part one: Chilling out after the earthquake

Part two: Guided meditation with Manuella Izaacs