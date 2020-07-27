Gonzalo dissipates; another weather system brews in Atlantic

For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo is no more, and another system is growing in the Atlantic Ocean.

Gonzalo weakened and dissipated Sunday afternoon, after encountering unfavourable conditions in the Eastern Caribbean.

“The last bulletin we put out on Tropical Strom Gonzalo was at 4pm on Saturday,” said Cayman Islands National Weather Service forecaster Gilbert Miller.

“Some clear skies are coming for the next several days, so people need to be careful to stay hydrated and cool,” Miller said.

Miller’s predictions for favourable weather comes days after a tropical wave drenched Cayman with thundershowers and stirred up choppy seas. The weather system, which was not related to Tropical Storm Gonzalo, has since moved northwest, and out of the Cayman area.

However, the National Weather Service now is monitoring another, as yet unnamed, system which is about 1,000 miles west of the Windward Islands. That system is currently gaining strength as it moves towards the Caribbean.

As of 11am today (Monday), the system was still a tropical disturbance, the lowest form of a weather system that is monitored by the National Hurricane Center in Miami. Florida. The NHC forecasts that this system had an 80% chance of becoming a tropical depression within the next 48 hours.

“Environmental conditions are still expected to become more favourable for development in a day or two and a tropical depression or tropical storm will likely form within the next couple of days,” the NHC said in its latest forecast.

Miller added, “The initial models that we have seen suggests that the system tracks in a northerly direction and narrowly misses the Windward Islands. The models show that once the system reaches near Puerto Rico, it will then track west and return into the Caribbean while travelling over the Bahamas.”

Miller said those models shows the storm’s projected path up until 3 Aug.

“We don’t normally give predictions beyond a five-day point, because there are so many variables that we need to take into account… but for now, the storm does not pose any immediate threat to the Cayman Islands,” said Miller.

Tropical Depression Hanna, which on Friday became a category 1 hurricane, was the first hurricane for the 2020 Atlantic Basin. Hanna, which has since weakened to a tropical depression, remained over Mexico this morning, and is expected to continue to weaken.