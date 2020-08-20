Shop Local – Support Our Economy

It’s time to get back to business.

Throughout the long months of lockdown, other than the fear of contracting the coronavirus itself, most of us had another worry on our minds: how to survive financially.

With our borders closed until at least September, we’ve become something of a ‘desert island’, left to determine our own lives and livelihoods while effectively sealed off from the rest of the world.

In many ways this is no bad thing; it is protecting the Cayman Islands from the ravages of COVID-19, which we have had great success in keeping under control.

It has also rallied our sense of community, given us all time to reflect on what is really important in life, and summoned the spirit of resilience upon which these isles are founded.

Now, with the curfews lifted, we are seeking to establish a semblance of normality and shore up our economy.

There is one thing that all of us can do to help our national recovery: shop, shop, shop.

Support local businesses by patronising our stores, our restaurants, our attractions, our hotels, our services.

Every dollar you spend goes towards helping our islands get back on their feet.

There is no need to jet off to the United States, or elsewhere, to purchase goods. You may be pleasantly surprised to find that just about everything you need is available here on-island or can be sourced for you.

It’s a circular economy; the purchases you make will benefit friends, family, neighbours, acquaintances.

Take this time and opportunity to re-evaluate your spending habits and splash your cash where it counts.

This supplement showcases a number of our islands’ businesses that are open and ready to serve you with a large dose of Caymanian charm.

Let us all continue to help each other recover and have some fun at the same time. Let’s shop!