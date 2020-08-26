A day after government lifted restrictions on social distancing and the wearing of face masks, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee reported Cayman’s latest streak of COVID-19-negative test results continued.

Of the 127 COVID-19 tests carried out since yesterday, all returned negative results.

There are still two active cases of the coronavirus on island – two individuals who tested positive last week. Both are asymptomatic and remain in quarantine in government facilities.

Prior to these two positive tests, from people who had arrived earlier this month on separate international flights, Cayman had gone 37 days with no new cases being recorded.

Lee stated in the latest update that there are 170 people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes as required by the medical officer of health. These include travellers who arrived on island in recent flights.

People coming in on flights are required to isolate at government facilities – hotel rooms at Palms Heights or The Ritz-Carlton that are being used for this purpose. Residents who report flu-like symptoms must quarantine in their homes.

Officials announced yesterday that many of the restrictions surrounding efforts to suppress the coronavirus on island were being lifted. This includes the wearing of masks in most indoor public areas.

However, masks must still be worn in some places, including on public transport and school buses, and when visiting healthcare facilities, residential home-care premises and retirement homes, prisons or places of detention, and the airports.

The Health Services Authority issued a statement today, letting people know how the revised regulations impact its facilities, and pointed out that anyone who refuses to wear a mask on its premises “shall be refused entry”.

The HSA stated, “The Health Services Authority is advising the public that the wearing of facemasks is still required for all persons entering any HSA facilities (this includes Faith Hospital and District Health Centres).”

It added, “Masks are required in all areas of the hospital, [including] covered walkways, waiting rooms, elevators, hallways, cafeteria, atrium, blood bank, wards, etc.”

Under the revised regulations, the wearing of masks in schools is now optional. Specific guidelines for the reopening of schools have also been issued.