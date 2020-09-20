The board overseeing the 29 participants in Cayman’s test run of its home isolation protocols confirmed on Sunday that there has been no breaches of the programme under its watch.

The statement was issued to the Cayman Compass in response to queries following an article on a local media site claimed that one of the 29 individuals being monitored by government as part of home quarantine programme was caught allowing another person to visit them.

Under newly issued regulations, anyone who allows visitors while they are home isolating is committing a criminal offence and are subject to a $1,000 fine or six months’ imprisonment. They would also be liable for a $10,000 fine for breaching the COVID-19 health protocols, as well.

The article that alleged the breach has since been removed from the site.

The programme board, which is managing the test of quarantine at home procedures ahead of the planned reopening of borders on 1 Oct., told the Compass, it “is able to confirm that persons quarantined at home passed an uneventful weekend and no breaches were reported as at Sunday evening”.

On Thursday, 96 passengers arrived in Cayman on a British Airways flight from Heathrow, 29 of whom were selected to participate in the test run of government’s home isolation protocols it intends to implement during its phased reopening of local borders.

On Friday Premier Alden McLaughlin announced that it was discovered that one of the 96 passengers did not have the proper authorisation to enter the Cayman Islands.

Customs and Border Control on Friday reversed a decision to deport a passenger who arrived in Cayman without proper authorisation.

He said at the COVID-19 briefing that the passenger had been quarantined overnight and would be sent back to the UK on the BA return flight on Friday evening.

However, a few hours after the press conference, Customs and Border Control issued a statement reversing the decision to deport a passenger who arrived in Cayman without proper authorisation.

All people arriving into Cayman need to be cleared by Travel Time to do so and the passenger did not have that approval.

The statement said that investigations confirmed that the passenger was a dependent of a permanent resident in the Cayman Islands and permission to remain on island was reinstated prior to the departure of British Airways.

The passenger remains in a mandatory isolation facility until the completion of the quarantine period.

The Cayman Islands borders are currently closed to visitors, with only returning Caymanians, permanent residents and work-permit holders allowed to enter.

CBC, in its statement, confirmed that British Airways had allowed the passenger to board Thursday’s flight without the proper Travel Time documentation.