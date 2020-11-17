Warnings & watches Marine warning

• Cayman Islands Tropical storm warning

• Bluefields Nicaragua to the Guatemala/Honduras border

• Bay Islands

For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

A marine warning remains in effect for the Cayman Islands through Tuesday and Wednesday as Hurricane Iota continues to move inland through Central America.

The storm was 447 miles south-southwest of the Cayman Islands as of 10am Tuesday and “poses no immediate threat to the Cayman Islands”, according to the Cayman Islands National Weather Service.

“The Cayman area will continue to experience moderate to fresh northeasterly winds and rough seas for the next 24 hours as a result of Hurricane Iota,” the NWS said in its 10am update.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers, according to the NWS. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s °F. Winds will be east-to-northeast at 17 to 23 miles per hour. Seas will be rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet with possible 2-to-4-foot swells affecting the southeast coasts.

Iota strengthened into a Category 5 storm Monday but has significantly weakened since then.The hurricane, which will move farther inland across northern Nicaragua, is expected to weaken into a tropical storm Tuesday. It’s expected to travel across southern Honduras Tuesday night before dissipating near El Salvador early Wednesday.

Iota is the second major hurricane to hit Central America in the span of two weeks. Hurricane Eta killed dozens and displaced hundreds of thousands.