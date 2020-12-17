Home Environment First detailed maps of Caribbean coral reefs publishedEnvironmentLocalFirst detailed maps of Caribbean coral reefs publishedBy Staff - December 17, 2020Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Support local journalism. Subscribe to the all-access pass for the Cayman Compass.Subscribe nowRelated articlesMore from authorCCMI opens lecture series to the publicCCMI reef lecture stresses coral healthDon’t remove the coralLecturer wants input on rebuilding local reefsLetter: Ban coral-harming sunscreensLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment