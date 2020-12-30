Four asymptomatic travellers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee’s latest report.

The positive cases were picked up in the latest batch of tests, Lee said Wednesday afternoon. It follows the announcement on Tuesday that eight travellers had tested positive for coronavirus.

The four tested positive following routine screening and will remain in isolation until considered recovered.

Lee said they were among 176 COVID-19 tests carried out since his last report on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s total takes Cayman’s overall coronavirus cases to 330, 294 of which are recovered.

According to government figures, six patients are symptomatic, while 28 people are not showing signs of infection.

No one has been hospitalised.

Since the pandemic started, two deaths due to COVID-19-related complications have been reported in Cayman.

To date 59,990 tests have been conducted.

The number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes, stands at 797.

According to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center, as of 30 Dec., 82.3 million people have been infected by the coronavirus worldwide, and almost 1.8 million have died.