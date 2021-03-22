From today, Cayman’s new quarantine requirements for arriving vaccinated travellers are in effect.

Travel Cayman issued details of the new process, in which quarantine time is reduced from 14 days to 10 days, with an exit test on day 11 for travellers who meet certain requirements.

Under the guidelines issued by the body responsible for approving travel to the jurisdiction, to be considered fully vaccinated and therefore eligible for reduced quarantine, travellers:

Must have been vaccinated against COVID-19 at least 14 days before arrival in the Cayman Islands (or prior to entering quarantine if they are a non-traveller isolating with an incoming traveller).

Must have completed a full course of one of the following vaccines: Pfizer-BioNTech; Oxford/AstraZeneca; Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

According to a media release from Travel Cayman, the online portal will enable travellers to specify if they have been vaccinated, although the website does not yet have that function enabled.

In the interim, while the portal is being modified, Travel Cayman will contact all travellers via email three days prior to their flight departure to determine whether they qualify for the 10-day quarantine.

On arrival, vaccinated travellers will be required to present their original vaccine certificate for authentication. In cases where the traveller intends to quarantine at a residence with non-travellers, everyone who will be in isolation with the traveller will be required to provide a vaccination certificate to be eligible for the reduced quarantine period. If eligible, the entire household will be required to quarantine for a minimum period of 10 days.

Travel Cayman also issued a reminder that obtaining a false vaccination certificate is an offence and anyone who presents such a certificate will be liable, on conviction, to a fine of $10,000 and imprisonment for two years.

The following conditions also still apply for travellers to qualify for the reduced quarantine time:

Must receive a negative PCR test within 72 hours of travel. All travellers are required to retain their pre-arrival PCR test results until they have been cleared by the medical officer of health and off-boarded by the Travel Cayman team.

Must record a negative PCR test upon arrival in the Cayman Islands

Upon completion of the isolation period, travellers will be required to test negative for COVID-19 before being released from quarantine.

Travel Cayman clarified that people who have not been vaccinated will be required to quarantine for 14 days, and take a PCR exit test on day 15. Equally, until children are eligible for the vaccine, adults travelling with anyone under 16 will have to continue to quarantine for 14 days.