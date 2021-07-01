For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

Tropical Storm Elsa has formed in the Atlantic basin and could impact the Cayman Islands later this weekend based on its current track.

The US National Hurricane Center, in its Thursday morning advisory, noted that several countries along the Windward Islands chain have been placed under tropical storm watches and warnings as the storm moves westward quickly.

Elsa, the fifth named storm for the 2021 hurricane season, is about 780 miles east southeast of the Windward Islands and has maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour per hour.

The Meteorological Service of Trinidad and Tobago has issued a tropical storm watch for Grenada and its dependencies while Barbados, Martinique, St. Lucia and St. Vincent, and the Grenadines are under tropical storm warning.

The NHC said the storm is moving west but an even faster motion toward the west-northwest is expected over the next 24 to 36 hours.

“On the forecast track, Elsa will pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday, move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday and Friday night, and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday,” it said.

Although maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts, the NHC said, some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the centre.

Elsa is expected to produce rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches with maximum totals of 8 inches on Friday across the Windward and southern Leeward Islands, including Barbados, the NHC said.

This rain may lead to isolated flash flooding and mudslides.

The NHC said there is a risk of wind and rainfall impacts for portions of the Virgins Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, Cuba, Turks and Caicos and the southern Bahamas through early next week.

It added that it is too early to determine if any impacts could occur in Florida, but it had advised interests there to monitor updates on Tropical Storm Elsa.