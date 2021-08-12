As part of our ongoing series on housing concerns in the Cayman Islands, the Compass has produced a mini-documentary featuring families living in difficult conditions on the margins of society.

Over the last three months, journalists James Whittaker and Alvaro Serey, partnered with charity Acts of Random Kindness, to produce the 20-minute film, which focusses on the work the charity is doing to rebuild homes and change lives in Cayman.

Compass interns Lucy Bergstrom and Phillip Whan-Tong also worked on this project.

Cayman’s Hidden Housing Crisis