For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

The all-clear has been given for Grand Cayman as Tropical Storm Ida moved further away Friday morning, however the Sister Islands remain under Tropical Storm warning as strong wind, heavy rain and significant power outages affect the islands.

At 6am, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, who chairs the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), declared Grand Cayman all clear of the storm, saying the decision was taken after consideration of the “apparent overnight impacts and forecast path of the storm”.

Ida is now 50 miles north north west of Grand Cayman and is moving at 15 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 45mph.

“Our next steps on Grand Cayman will be to focus on completing the damage assessment process. We will also be carefully monitoring the situation in Cayman Brac and Little Cayman as Tropical Storm Ida continues to move away from those Islands,” Manderson said in a Government Information Services statement.

Government and private schools will remain closed today.

Foster’s Supermarket and Hurley’s are set to reopen at 11am while Kirk Supermarket will reopen at noon, officials have said.

Aston Rutty Centre on Cayman Brac is also open, as is the Public Works Department Building on Little Cayman.

“During this time, we urge persons there to stay indoors and exercise caution until the All Clear is given, confirming that the threat is past and it is safe to move around,” he added.

The All Clear has been issued for Grand Cayman at 6 AM. Sister Islands All Clear will be issued later this morning when adverse weather conditions cease. Government Offices in Grand Cayman will be open from 9AM. For more information visit: https://t.co/KHB54CFFdN pic.twitter.com/ZH1yrfISSW — Cayman Islands Government (@caymangovt) August 27, 2021

The four hurricane shelters which were opened on Grand Cayman yesterday afternoon are set to close later Friday morning.

Officials reported that some 20 people sought shelter overnight.

Flood and marine warnings remain in effect for the Cayman Islands.

Technically #TSIda is moving away from us and our sustained winds should have dropped below storm force, but it’s still pretty breeze out there in Little Cayman. #TropicalStormIda #caymanislands pic.twitter.com/Qrxgq9Ll7V — Vaxxed Globetrotting Cosmopolitan 🇰🇾🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@bermudababe76) August 27, 2021



“We expect government offices to open at 9:00am. Persons who have to travel on the roads please use extreme caution as the roads are very slippery. We thank God for his mercy and our thoughts and prayers are with the people in the Sister Islands,” Manderson added in an audio message Friday morning.

The National Weather Service, in the statement, said there is the potential for up to 10 inches of rainfall between Thursday and Saturday in the Cayman Islands.

The forecast also points to wave heights of up to 10 feet.

The National Hurricane Center, in its 5am advisory, said the storm has strengthened as its centre passed through the Cayman Islands and Air Force Reserve and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration hurricane hunters have been dispatched to investigate Ida closer.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) from the centre, it said, adding “additional steady to rapid strengthening is expected during the next few days”.

Ida is forecast to become a hurricane over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico in a day or two, and to be at or near major hurricane strength when it approaches the northern Gulf coast.

Listen to Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, who chairs the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), speak about the all clear for Grand Cayman.

