Forecasters are expecting an active week ahead in the Atlantic basin as two new systems emerge on the radar, one of which has a high chance of formation over the next 48 hours through to the next five days.

Both systems do not pose threats to the Cayman Islands at this time.

The US National Hurricane Center, in its Monday afternoon advisory, said “satellite-derived wind data and satellite imagery indicate that an area of low pressure has formed over the far eastern Tropical Atlantic in association with a tropical wave that recently moved off the west coast of Africa”.

This system, it said, has a 70% chance of formation through 48 hours and has also been given a 90% formation chance through the next five days.

“Environmental conditions are conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next couple of days while the system moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 miles per hour over the eastern tropical Atlantic,” the NHC said.

Meanwhile, the NHC said a broad area of low pressure is expected to form in the southern Caribbean Sea over the next several days.

Environmental conditions, the NHC added, “appear to be favorable for some slow development by the end of the week, as long as the system remains over water. This system is expected to move gradually west-northwestward or northwestward at 5

to 10 mph over the western Caribbean Sea close to the east coast of Central America.

The system has a zero percent chance of formation through the next 48 hours, and a low, or 20%, chance of formation through the next five days.

This system is forming close to the area where Tropical Storm Ida developed before heading Cayman’s way. Ida, which hit the US mainland as a Category 4 hurricane Sunday, was downgraded to a tropical storm Monday and was making its way over western and central Mississippi.

