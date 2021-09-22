CBC searches for missing Cuban migrants

Customs and Border Control is searching for four Cuban nationals who have gone missing in Cayman.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, 22 Sept., a CBC spokesperson said, “To alleviate any concerns, CBC would like to assure the public that the migrants are not prisoners and have no restrictions of movement on the island.”

On Tuesday, Cayman Compass reached out to CBC with questions about the circumstances and timing of the disappearance of the four Cubans; a response had not been received by press time.

In its statement, CBC asked for the public’s help in locating the missing migrants.

“The welfare and safety of these persons is of paramount concern and anyone with information is urged to contact the confidential information hotline at 1-800-634-2546 or email [email protected],” CBC said.

