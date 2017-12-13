The Mission House in Bodden Town got a pre-Christmas makeover Monday by members of the Ministry of Health, Environment, Culture and Housing.

The team cleaned, swept, tended to the garden and carried out general maintenance on the historic home and cultural landmark. The day of service came as part of new quarterly initiative by the ministry in which staff will donate time to a community cause.

Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn said similar projects will be carried out next year through the “morning charity” program.

“We were really pleased to help out at the Mission House yesterday, to physically get the house and grounds ship-shape for the festive season,” Ms. Ahearn said.

The National Trust’s historic programs manager, Richard Mileham, rolled up his sleeves as well to assist the ministry team.

“The ministry staff did a fantastic job and we really appreciate them donating their time and energy to help us maintain this important historic home,” he said.

The ministry’s next community project will be held in April 2018.