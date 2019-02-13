Another 19,000 green iguanas have been culled in the race to eradicate the invasive species from the Cayman Islands.

Bolstered by scores of new recruits, signed up to the cull in the latest registration drive, hunters pulled in their highest weekly total in over a month. In all, 19,082 green iguanas were disposed of at the landfill site last week.

With an additional 4,020 iguanas culled Monday, the running total tipped the 400,000 mark this week. There is still a long way to go, however, with another one million iguanas still out there, based on the Department of Environment’s population estimates.

Cullers are being paid $4.50 a head, rising to $5 if they meet monthly and annual targets, in an effort to wipe out the invasive species in Grand Cayman.