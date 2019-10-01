Operations at Cayman’s new Customs and Border Control department will be examined Wednesday as the Public Accounts Committee resumes hearings.

CBC Director Charles Clifford, together with Financial Secretary Kenneth Jefferson and Immigration and Human Resources Chief Officer Wesley Howell, are set to appear before the Ezzard Miller-led committee.

The PAC will be reviewing the Office of the Auditor General’s report on Customs in the Cayman Islands, which was released in May this year.

In that report, the auditor general flagged a lack of a strategic plan at the newly minted agency “to provide vision and clarity of organizational objectives and priorities”.

The report also said that CBC “did not use performance information effectively to demonstrate its efficiency and effectiveness, or to identify areas for improvement”.

The Office of the Auditor General stated in its report that there was no workforce plan or corporate training plan to help plan and manage staff effectively. The report also reiterated that there continued to be “significant weaknesses in the approach to awarding and managing revenue concessions”.

The PAC is also set to call witnesses on Thursday as it reviews the Office of the Auditor General’s June report on government’s use of outsourced services.

In that report, the auditor general found “government does not routinely monitor and report how much it spends on outsourced services”.

Those services totalled nearly $48 million over a five-year period ending 30 June 2017.

The biggest spender was the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands, which had outside contracts of $28.8 million. The bulk of that amount, $17.3 million, was for school bus contracts.

On Thursday, the Education Ministry’s Chief Officer Cetonya Cacho is scheduled to appear before the PAC to address the findings of the report and respond to questions. She is expected to testify at 2pm.

In the morning session, Financial Secretary Jefferson will be back before the committee. He will be followed by Taraq Bashir, director at the Cayman Islands Procurement Office.

The committee hearings will begin at 10am on each day and will be broadcast live on CIGTV.