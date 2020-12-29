US travellers must abide by the rules

I did not know where else to write, so because of your very good reporting and written story, I believe your government was correct in jailing Skylar Mack for COVID violations. I am a US citizen, and many in the US believe we are so special, so above the rest of the world because we come from America.

This, in my opinion, is so arrogant and also incorrect. Her parents’ appeal to Mr. Trump, [asking] he attempt to intervene, should be dismissed because he has no authority over the Cayman Islands, nor should he.

Her behaviour is an embarrassment to right-thinking Americans, but, unfortunately, this false narrative of superiority is rampant here, and it is certainly not helped by the arrogance of our current president. I hope no one was harmed by her actions.

Guy Henry