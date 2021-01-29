Know you’re not alone

With the ongoing stresses and uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important to take care of your mental wellness.

As well as help from your general practitioner, a number of organisations in the Cayman Islands offer mental health support. These include:

Alex Panton Foundation

e: [email protected]

w: alexpantonfoundation.ky Bethesda Counselling Centre

t: 923-6488

w: caymanetherapy.com Cayman Islands Health Services Authority Behaviourial Health Outpatient Clinic

t: 244-2650

w: hsa.ky Employee Assistance Programme of the Cayman Islands

t: 949-9559

w: eapcayman.com/#contact The Counselling Centre

t: 949-8789

w: dcs.gov.ky Mental Health Helpline (free and confidential support)

t: 1-800-534-6463 Infinite Mindcare

t: 926-0882

w: infinitemindcare.com OnCourse Cayman

t: 745-6463

w: oncoursecayman.com The Emergency Room at the Health Services Authority, and 911, are always an option for immediate help.