Know you’re not alone

With the ongoing stresses and uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important to take care of your mental wellness.
As well as help from your general practitioner, a number of organisations in the Cayman Islands offer mental health support. These include:
Alex Panton Foundation
e: [email protected]
w: alexpantonfoundation.ky
Bethesda Counselling Centre
t: 923-6488
w: caymanetherapy.com
Cayman Islands Health Services Authority Behaviourial Health Outpatient Clinic
t: 244-2650
w: hsa.ky
Employee Assistance Programme of the Cayman Islands
t: 949-9559
w: eapcayman.com/#contact
The Counselling Centre
t: 949-8789
w: dcs.gov.ky
Mental Health Helpline (free and confidential support)
t: 1-800-534-6463
Infinite Mindcare
t: 926-0882
w: infinitemindcare.com
OnCourse Cayman
t: 745-6463
w: oncoursecayman.com
The Emergency Room at the Health Services Authority, and 911, are always an option for immediate help.
