Start the day right: morning yoga

The modern world is fast-paced, and being swept along with this can often lead to tension and lack of self-care. This year has also brought with it extra pressures, which can manifest themselves in the health of our bodies and minds.

An excellent way to break this cycle is to start your mornings off right, creating a balanced foundation which makes it easier to face daily stressors.

The best way to begin your day is to awaken your body slowly, release tension and fill your mind with positive intentions. Yoga is the perfect way to achieve this, improving strength, balance and flexibility as well as benefiting mental and physical energy levels.

For a soothing start to your day, follow this morning practice by Cayman Yoga Club.

BENEFITS OF YOGA

Improves strength, balance and flexibility

Improves respiration, energy and vitality

Helps to maintain a balanced metabolism

Aids weight reduction

Helps cardio and circulatory health

Improves athletic performance

Helps protect body from injury

Helps manage stress and aids sleep

Aids back pain and arthritis symptoms