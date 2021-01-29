Start the day right: morning yoga

The modern world is fast-paced, and being swept along with this can often lead to tension and lack of self-care. This year has also brought with it extra pressures, which can manifest themselves in the health of our bodies and minds.
An excellent way to break this cycle is to start your mornings off right, creating a balanced foundation which makes it easier to face daily stressors.
The best way to begin your day is to awaken your body slowly, release tension and fill your mind with positive intentions. Yoga is the perfect way to achieve this, improving strength, balance and flexibility as well as benefiting mental and physical energy levels.
For a soothing start to your day, follow this morning practice by Cayman Yoga Club.
BENEFITS OF YOGA
- Improves strength, balance and flexibility
- Improves respiration, energy and vitality
- Helps to maintain a balanced metabolism
- Aids weight reduction
- Helps cardio and circulatory health
- Improves athletic performance
- Helps protect body from injury
- Helps manage stress and aids sleep
- Aids back pain and arthritis symptoms
