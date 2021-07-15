A 40-year-old prison officer was arrested at Northward Prison on Thursday morning, after packages of ganja were found on him, police have said.

He remains in custody.

The officer, of Bodden Town, was arrested just after 6am, following a report from Her Majesty’s Cayman Islands Prison Service.

He is the second prison officer to be detained for drugs at Northward. In June, a 39-year-old was arrested attempting to smuggle ganja into Northward Prison. He is on police bail.

Police, in response to Cayman Compass queries Thursday, said that investigation is still on-going and there are currently no updates to report.

Director of Prisons Steve Barrett, in a police statement, confirmed Thursday’s arrest.

“The matter is now the subject of criminal investigation and therefore it would not be prudent to comment further at this time,” he said.

The statement said the prison officer, who is attached to HMP Northward, was searched and the illegal drugs were found on him.

Police officers attended the prison and arrested the officer on suspicion of possession of ganja, with intent to supply and other drug-related offences.

Following the arrest, police officers also conducted a search of the man’s residence in Bodden Town, where a further quantity of ganja was recovered.

Police are continuing their investigations.