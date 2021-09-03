The Department of Environment has released unique footage of a dole of eager Loggerhead turtles fighting their way to the surface from their sandy nest and making their trek to the sea in Little Cayman.

The video, which was posted to the DoE official Facebook page, has been garnering widespread attention in the community.

It is turtle season in the Cayman Islands, which runs typically from May to November annually.

The DoE, in its post, said usually sea turtle hatchlings emerge from their nests at night which prevents them overheating and decreases the chances of them being seen by predators both on land and in the sea.

“Occasionally though, they will emerge in the day, usually driven by a drop in temperature,” the DoE said.