Former political candidate Errington Webster was found guilty Tuesday afternoon of three counts of indecent assault on a girl of 13 and one count of gross indecency.
Jurors, who began deliberations at 1 p.m., took two hours and 20 minutes to reach its verdicts.
A sentencing date of August 16 has been set.
