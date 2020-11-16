Marine warning in effect

For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

Watches and Warnings Marine warning

• Cayman Islands Hurricane Warning

• Providencia

• Coast of Nicaragua from Honduras/Nicaragua border to

Sandy Bay Sirpi

• Coast of northeastern Honduras from Punta Patuca to

• Honduras/Nicaragua border Hurricane Watch

• San Andres Tropical Storm Warning

• San Andres

• Coast of Nicaragua from south of Sandy Bay Sirpi to Bluefields

• Northern coast of Honduras from west of Punta Patuca to Punta

Castilla

A marine warning is in effect for the Cayman Islands Monday as Hurricane Iota continues to strengthen in the Caribbean.

“Fresh northesterly winds and rough seas will continue across the Cayman area as Hurricane Iota continues to strengthen and is expected to make landfall over Nicaragua this evening,” according to the Cayman Islands National Weather Service. “Isolated showers are expected over the next few days as the outer bands of hurricane Iota moves over the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area, which are moving towards the southwest.”

Iota poses no immediate threat to the Cayman Islands.

Monday’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder. Temperatures are expected to rise to the upper 80s. Winds will be east-to-northeast at 17 to 23 miles per hour. Seas will be rough with wave heights of 7 to 9 feet with possible 2-to-4-foot swells affecting the southeast coasts.

“Iota expected to bring catastrophic winds, life-threatening storm surge and extreme rainfall impacts to Central America,” according to the US-based National Hurricane Center.

Iota was located 20 miles northwest of Isla de Providencia, Colombia as of 7am Monday. It’s moving to the west at 10 mph with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph. Iota is a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale but could become a catastrophic Category 5 hurricane when it approaches Central America tonight, according to the NHC. Rapid weakening is expected after landfall.